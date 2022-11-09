In 2004, Hope Ann Greggory became an American hero after winning the bronze medal for the women's gymnastics team. Today, she's still living in her small hometown, washed-up and embittered. Stuck in the past, Hope must reassess her life when a promising young gymnast threatens her local celebrity status.
|Melissa Rauch
|Hope Annabelle Greggory
|Gary Cole
|Stan Greggory
|Haley Lu Richardson
|Maggie Townsend
|Thomas Middleditch
|Ben Lawfort
|Sebastian Stan
|Lance Tucker
|Cecily Strong
|Janice Townsend
