The Bronze

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Duplass Brothers Productions

In 2004, Hope Ann Greggory became an American hero after winning the bronze medal for the women's gymnastics team. Today, she's still living in her small hometown, washed-up and embittered. Stuck in the past, Hope must reassess her life when a promising young gymnast threatens her local celebrity status.

Cast

Melissa RauchHope Annabelle Greggory
Gary ColeStan Greggory
Haley Lu RichardsonMaggie Townsend
Thomas MiddleditchBen Lawfort
Sebastian StanLance Tucker
Cecily StrongJanice Townsend

