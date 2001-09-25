2001

The Brotherhood 2: Young Warlocks

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 25th, 2001

Studio

Rapid Heart Pictures

John, a new student at an exclusive private school, is having trouble with a group of bullying jocks who are jealous of his friendship with beautiful classmate Mary. He's intrigued, then, when enigmatic misfit Luc offers him a chance to get back at them using witchcraft - but doesn't realise that the price of his new-found power may be his life.

Cast

Forrest CochranLuc
Sean FarisJohn Van Owen
Stacey ScowleyMary Stewart
Jennifer CapoMs. Stevens
Justin AllenMatt Slayton
C.J. ThomasonMarcus Ratner

View Full Cast >

Images