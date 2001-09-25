The Brotherhood 2: Young Warlocks

John, a new student at an exclusive private school, is having trouble with a group of bullying jocks who are jealous of his friendship with beautiful classmate Mary. He's intrigued, then, when enigmatic misfit Luc offers him a chance to get back at them using witchcraft - but doesn't realise that the price of his new-found power may be his life.
|Forrest Cochran
|Luc
|Sean Faris
|John Van Owen
|Stacey Scowley
|Mary Stewart
|Jennifer Capo
|Ms. Stevens
|Justin Allen
|Matt Slayton
|C.J. Thomason
|Marcus Ratner
