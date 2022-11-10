Not Available

The Brotherhood of Justice

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Phoenix Entertainment Group

A group of high school students, led by a rich boy Derek, is sick of school violence and decides to become underground vigilantes named "Brotherhood of Justice". It starts with the idea "watching people", but things quickly get out of control. "Brotherhood of Justice" turns out another gang of violence. Derek wants to stop it but it is too late, so he takes responsibility for it and gives himself to the law.

Cast

Kiefer SutherlandVictor
Lori LoughlinChristie
Joe SpanoPrincipal Bob Grootemat
Keanu ReevesDerek
Evan MirandMule
Don Michael PaulCollin

