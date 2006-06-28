The Bubble

The movie follows a group of young friends in the city of Tel Aviv and is as much a love song to the city as it is an exploration of the claim that people in Tel Aviv are isolated from the rest of the country and the turmoil it's going through. The movie looks at young people's lives in Tel Aviv through the POVs of gays and straights, Jews and Arabs, men and women.
|Yousef Sweid
|Ashraf
|Daniella Wircer
|Lulu
|Alon Friedman
|Yali
|Zion Baruch
|Shaul
|Ruba Blal
|Rana
|Oded Leopold
|Sharon
