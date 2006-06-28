2006

The Bubble

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 28th, 2006

Studio

Uchovsky Fox

The movie follows a group of young friends in the city of Tel Aviv and is as much a love song to the city as it is an exploration of the claim that people in Tel Aviv are isolated from the rest of the country and the turmoil it's going through. The movie looks at young people's lives in Tel Aviv through the POVs of gays and straights, Jews and Arabs, men and women.

Cast

Yousef SweidAshraf
Daniella WircerLulu
Alon FriedmanYali
Zion BaruchShaul
Ruba BlalRana
Oded LeopoldSharon

View Full Cast >

Images