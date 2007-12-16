2007

The Bucket List

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Release Date

December 16th, 2007

Studio

Two Ton Films

Corporate billionaire Edward and working class mechanic Carter have nothing in common except for their terminal illnesses. While sharing a hospital room together, they decide to escape and do all the things they have ever wanted to do before they die according to their "bucket list". In the process, both of them heal each other, become unlikely friends, and ultimately find the joy in life.

Cast

Jack NicholsonEdward Cole
Morgan FreemanCarter Chambers
Sean HayesThomas
Beverly ToddVirginia Chambers
Rob MorrowDr. Hollins
Alfonso FreemanRoger Chambers

