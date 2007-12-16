The Bucket List

Corporate billionaire Edward and working class mechanic Carter have nothing in common except for their terminal illnesses. While sharing a hospital room together, they decide to escape and do all the things they have ever wanted to do before they die according to their "bucket list". In the process, both of them heal each other, become unlikely friends, and ultimately find the joy in life.
|Jack Nicholson
|Edward Cole
|Morgan Freeman
|Carter Chambers
|Sean Hayes
|Thomas
|Beverly Todd
|Virginia Chambers
|Rob Morrow
|Dr. Hollins
|Alfonso Freeman
|Roger Chambers
