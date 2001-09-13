The Bunker

In 1944, in the Belgian - German border, seven German soldiers survive an American attack in the front and lock themselves in a bunker to protect the position. Under siege by the enemy and with little ammunition, they decide to explore underground tunnels to seek supplies and find an escape route. While in the tunnel, weird things happen with the group.
|Andrew Tiernan
|Cpl. Schenke
|Christopher Fairbank
|Sgt. Heydrich
|Simon Kunz
|Lt. Krupp
|Andrew-Lee Potts
|Pvt. Neumann
|John Carlisle
|Pvt. Mirus
|Eddie Marsan
|Pfc Kreuzmann
View Full Cast >