1981

The Burning

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 7th, 1981

Studio

Miramax

A caretaker at a summer camp is burned when a prank goes tragically wrong. After several years of intensive treatment at hospital, he is released back into society, albeit missing some social skills. What follows is a bloody killing spree with the caretaker making his way back to his old stomping ground to confront one of the youths that accidently burned him.

Cast

Brian MatthewsTodd
Leah AyresMichelle
Brian BackerAlfred
Larry JoshuaGlazer
Jason AlexanderDave
Ned EisenbergEddy

Images

