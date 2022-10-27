The Burning

A caretaker at a summer camp is burned when a prank goes tragically wrong. After several years of intensive treatment at hospital, he is released back into society, albeit missing some social skills. What follows is a bloody killing spree with the caretaker making his way back to his old stomping ground to confront one of the youths that accidently burned him.
|Brian Matthews
|Todd
|Leah Ayres
|Michelle
|Brian Backer
|Alfred
|Larry Joshua
|Glazer
|Jason Alexander
|Dave
|Ned Eisenberg
|Eddy
