La Fée aux Choux (The Cabbage Fairy) is one of the earliest narrative fiction films ever made. It was probably made before the first Méliès fiction film, but after the Lumière brothers' L'Arroseur Arrosé. The confusion stems from the uncertainty in the dating of these three films. Many film historians have accepted that La Fée aux Choux was made in April 1896, just a month or two before Méliès made his first fiction film. L'Arroseur arrosé (generally considered the earliest fiction film) was screened in December 1895. La Fée aux Choux is sixty seconds long, possibly making it the earliest known film with a running time of at least one minute.