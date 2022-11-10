1921

The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 18th, 1921

Studio

Decla Film Gesellschaft Holz & Co.

An eerie German silent film from 1920. This classic expressionistic film is known as a landmark in film history becoming famous worldwide from it’s exceptional new wave style of well built and painted grotesque scenery with contrasted lighting along with the painted effect of light and shadows. The film tells a surrealistic story with an unusual end that was the subject of controversy.

Cast

Conrad VeidtCesare
Friedrich FehérFrancis
Lil DagoverJane Olsen
Hans Heinrich von TwardowskiAlan
Rudolf LettingerDr. Olsen
Henri Peters-ArnoldsYoung Doctor (uncredited)

