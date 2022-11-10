The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari

An eerie German silent film from 1920. This classic expressionistic film is known as a landmark in film history becoming famous worldwide from it’s exceptional new wave style of well built and painted grotesque scenery with contrasted lighting along with the painted effect of light and shadows. The film tells a surrealistic story with an unusual end that was the subject of controversy.
|Conrad Veidt
|Cesare
|Friedrich Fehér
|Francis
|Lil Dagover
|Jane Olsen
|Hans Heinrich von Twardowski
|Alan
|Rudolf Lettinger
|Dr. Olsen
|Henri Peters-Arnolds
|Young Doctor (uncredited)
