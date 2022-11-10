Not Available

The Cable Guy

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Columbia Pictures

When recently single Steven moves into his new apartment, cable guy Chip comes to hook him up -- and doesn't let go. Initially, Chip is just overzealous in his desire to be Steven's pal, but when Steven tries to end the "friendship," Chip shows his dark side. He begins stalking Steven, who's left to fend for himself because no one else can believe Chip's capable of such behavior.

Cast

Matthew BroderickSteven M. Kovacs
Leslie MannRobin Harris
Jack BlackRick
George SegalSteven's father
Diane BakerSteven's Mother
Ben StillerSam Sweet / Stan Sweet

Images