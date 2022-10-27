The Candidate

Jonas Bechmann, a defense attorney, is a man of the system. Until the day he himself is accused of murder. Taking matters into his own hands, he throws himself into the hunt for a group of blackmailers who threaten to expose him as the killer. But nothing is what it appears to be, and the blackmail links back to his father's death under mysterious circumstances a year and a half earlier.
|Kim Bodnia
|Claes Kiehlert
|Laura Christensen
|Louise
|Ulf Pilgaard
|Martin Schiller
|Tuva Novotny
|Camilla
|Birgitte Hjort Sørensen
|Sarah
|Henning Valin Jakobsen
|Afpresser 1
View Full Cast >