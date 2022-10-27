Not Available

The Candidate

  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Jonas Bechmann, a defense attorney, is a man of the system. Until the day he himself is accused of murder. Taking matters into his own hands, he throws himself into the hunt for a group of blackmailers who threaten to expose him as the killer. But nothing is what it appears to be, and the blackmail links back to his father's death under mysterious circumstances a year and a half earlier.

Cast

Kim BodniaClaes Kiehlert
Laura ChristensenLouise
Ulf PilgaardMartin Schiller
Tuva NovotnyCamilla
Birgitte Hjort SørensenSarah
Henning Valin JakobsenAfpresser 1

