2009

The Captain's Summit

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 11th, 2009

Studio

The Captains Summit documents the first time in Star Trek history that four stars who at some point have played Captains in Star Trek (William Shatner, Patrick Stewart, Leonard Nimoy, Jonathan Frakes) have been brought together for a 70-minute rare and unprecedented round table event. Whoopi Goldberg, star of Star Trek: The Next Generation, hosts the event.

Cast

Jonathan FrakesHimself
Whoopi GoldbergHerself
Leonard NimoyHimself
William ShatnerHimself
Patrick StewartHimself

