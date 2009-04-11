The Captain's Summit

The Captains Summit documents the first time in Star Trek history that four stars who at some point have played Captains in Star Trek (William Shatner, Patrick Stewart, Leonard Nimoy, Jonathan Frakes) have been brought together for a 70-minute rare and unprecedented round table event. Whoopi Goldberg, star of Star Trek: The Next Generation, hosts the event.
|Jonathan Frakes
|Himself
|Whoopi Goldberg
|Herself
|Leonard Nimoy
|Himself
|William Shatner
|Himself
|Patrick Stewart
|Himself
