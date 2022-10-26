The Care Bears Movie

The Care Bears have their work cut out for them, because Nicolas, a lonely magician's assistant, is about to fall under the evil influence of a bad spirit who lives in an ancient magic book -- it seems Nicolas will do just about anything for friends. Aside from Nicolas, Kim and Jason are in trouble because they are starting not to trust people after suffering many disappointments.
|Mickey Rooney
|Mr. Cherrywood (voice)
|Jackie Burroughs
|The Spirit (voice)
|Georgia Engel
|Love-a-Lot-Bear (voice)
|Sunny Besen Thrasher
|Jason (voice)
|Eva Almos
|Friend Bear / Swift Heart Rabbit (voice)
|Patricia Black
|Funshine Bear / Share Bear (voice)
