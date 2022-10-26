1985

The Care Bears Movie

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 22nd, 1985

Studio

Nelvana

The Care Bears have their work cut out for them, because Nicolas, a lonely magician's assistant, is about to fall under the evil influence of a bad spirit who lives in an ancient magic book -- it seems Nicolas will do just about anything for friends. Aside from Nicolas, Kim and Jason are in trouble because they are starting not to trust people after suffering many disappointments.

Cast

Mickey RooneyMr. Cherrywood (voice)
Jackie BurroughsThe Spirit (voice)
Georgia EngelLove-a-Lot-Bear (voice)
Sunny Besen ThrasherJason (voice)
Eva AlmosFriend Bear / Swift Heart Rabbit (voice)
Patricia BlackFunshine Bear / Share Bear (voice)

