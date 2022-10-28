The Carrier

England has been overrun by a pandemic with no apparent cure. As the infection continues to spread, safety - for a lucky few - looms in the form of a damaged 747 set to seek solace abroad. It's only once the plane is airborne that the survivors discover the infection made it onto the flight with them.
|Jack Gordon
|Craig Turnpike
|Edmund Kingsley
|Tobias Black
|Joe Dixon
|Eric Mason
|Josie Taylor
|Terri Holmes
|Karen Bryson
|Maria Adams
|Nikolaos Brahimllari
|Second Lieutenant Harvey
