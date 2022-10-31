The Case Of Itaewon Homicide

A college student, Jong-pil Jo, gets into an argument with some youths at fast food restaurant in Itaewon, South Korea. The boy is later found stabbed to death in the restroom of the restaurant. Two Korean-Americans, Pearson and Alex, are known to have gone into the bathroom after Jong-pil Jo and become prime suspects. The prosecution must now determine which of the two committed the crime.
|Jang Keun-suk
|Pearson
|Shin Seung-hwan
|Alex
|Oh Gwang-rok
|Attorney Kim
|Ko Chang-seok
|Alex's father
|Choi Il-hwa
|Joong-pil's father
|Jung Jin-young
|Prosecutor Park
