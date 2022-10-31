Not Available

The Case Of Itaewon Homicide

A college student, Jong-pil Jo, gets into an argument with some youths at fast food restaurant in Itaewon, South Korea. The boy is later found stabbed to death in the restroom of the restaurant. Two Korean-Americans, Pearson and Alex, are known to have gone into the bathroom after Jong-pil Jo and become prime suspects. The prosecution must now determine which of the two committed the crime.

Jang Keun-sukPearson
Shin Seung-hwanAlex
Oh Gwang-rokAttorney Kim
Ko Chang-seokAlex's father
Choi Il-hwaJoong-pil's father
Jung Jin-youngProsecutor Park

