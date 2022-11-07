1973

The Cat Creature

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 10th, 1973

Studio

Douglas S. Cramer Company

When a rich man dies, some items from a collection of his are stolen- an ancient Egyptian gold amulet and the mummy that was wearing it. The police consult scholars from the local University to help with the investigation, which is taking a more serious turn as people connected with the case are killed by wounds that seem to be from a housecat.

Cast

Meredith BaxterRena Carter
David HedisonProf. Roger Edmonds
Gale SondergaardHester Black
John CarradineThe Hotel Clerk
Keye LukeThe Thief - Joe Sung
Kent SmithFrank Lucas

