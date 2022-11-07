The Cat Creature

When a rich man dies, some items from a collection of his are stolen- an ancient Egyptian gold amulet and the mummy that was wearing it. The police consult scholars from the local University to help with the investigation, which is taking a more serious turn as people connected with the case are killed by wounds that seem to be from a housecat.
|Meredith Baxter
|Rena Carter
|David Hedison
|Prof. Roger Edmonds
|Gale Sondergaard
|Hester Black
|John Carradine
|The Hotel Clerk
|Keye Luke
|The Thief - Joe Sung
|Kent Smith
|Frank Lucas
