1946

The Catman of Paris

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 19th, 1946

Studio

Not Available

When author Charles Regnier (Carl Esmond) returns to Paris with a best-selling book that criticizes the government, he's tormented by frequent blackouts. After a mysterious cat-like creature slaughters people close to him, Charles is suspected of murder. Charles fears that he is the beast, but his paramour, Marie (Lenore Aubert), and best friend, Henry (Douglass Dumbrille), believe he's innocent ... until the creature begins to stalk Marie (from Netflix description).

Cast

Carl EsmondCharles Regnier
Lenore AubertMarie Audet
Jasmin WeberMarie Audet
Adele MaraMarguerite Duval
Douglass DumbrilleHenry Borchard
Gerald MohrInspector Severen

View Full Cast >

Images