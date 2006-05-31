2006

The Celestine Prophecy

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 31st, 2006

Studio

Celestine Films LLC

Based on James Redfield's worldwide best-selling novel, The Celestine Prophecy is a spiritual adventure film chronicling the discovery of ancient scrolls in the rainforests of Peru. The prophecy and its nine key insights predict a worldwide awakening, arising within all religious traditions, that moves humanity toward a deeper experience of spirituality.

Cast

Thomas KretschmannWil
Sarah Wayne CalliesMarjorie
Héctor ElizondoCardinal Sebastian
Joaquim de AlmeidaFather Sanchez
Annabeth GishJulia
Oliver AdamsBasketball Pricipal Player

View Full Cast >

Images