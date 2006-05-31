Based on James Redfield's worldwide best-selling novel, The Celestine Prophecy is a spiritual adventure film chronicling the discovery of ancient scrolls in the rainforests of Peru. The prophecy and its nine key insights predict a worldwide awakening, arising within all religious traditions, that moves humanity toward a deeper experience of spirituality.
|Thomas Kretschmann
|Wil
|Sarah Wayne Callies
|Marjorie
|Héctor Elizondo
|Cardinal Sebastian
|Joaquim de Almeida
|Father Sanchez
|Annabeth Gish
|Julia
|Oliver Adams
|Basketball Pricipal Player
