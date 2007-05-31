The Cellar Door

Having developed an uncontrollable obsession with the beautiful young Rudy (Michelle Tomlinson), crazed serial killer Herman (James DuMont) kidnaps her and locks her in a cage in his basement. The only way for Rudy to survive this nightmare is to outsmart her psychopathic tormentor. But Herman has experience on his side: He's entrapped and tortured other women before, playing sick and twisted mind games with his frightened victims.
|James DuMont
|Herman
|Michelle Tomlinson
|Rudy
|Heather Sconyers
|Christa
|Christina Reynolds
|Jennifer
|Annie Coffey
|Wendy
