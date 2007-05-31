2007

The Cellar Door

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Release Date

May 31st, 2007

Having developed an uncontrollable obsession with the beautiful young Rudy (Michelle Tomlinson), crazed serial killer Herman (James DuMont) kidnaps her and locks her in a cage in his basement. The only way for Rudy to survive this nightmare is to outsmart her psychopathic tormentor. But Herman has experience on his side: He's entrapped and tortured other women before, playing sick and twisted mind games with his frightened victims.

Cast

James DuMontHerman
Michelle TomlinsonRudy
Heather SconyersChrista
Christina ReynoldsJennifer
Annie CoffeyWendy

