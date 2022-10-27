1982

The Challenge

  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 22nd, 1982

Studio

Poncher-Rosen-Beckman Productions

Rick, a down-and-out American boxer, is hired to transport a sword to Japan, unaware that the whole thing is a set up in a bitter blood-feud between two brothers, one who follows the traditional path of the samurai and the other a businessman. At the behest of the businessman, Rick undertakes samurai training from the other brother, but joins his cause. He also becomes romantically involved with the samurai's daughter.

Cast

Toshirō MifuneToru Yoshida
Donna Kei BenzAkiko Yoshida
Atsuo NakamuraHideo Yoshida
Calvin JungAndo
Clyde KusatsuGo
Sab ShimonoToshio Yoshida

