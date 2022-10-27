The Challenge

Rick, a down-and-out American boxer, is hired to transport a sword to Japan, unaware that the whole thing is a set up in a bitter blood-feud between two brothers, one who follows the traditional path of the samurai and the other a businessman. At the behest of the businessman, Rick undertakes samurai training from the other brother, but joins his cause. He also becomes romantically involved with the samurai's daughter.
|Toshirō Mifune
|Toru Yoshida
|Donna Kei Benz
|Akiko Yoshida
|Atsuo Nakamura
|Hideo Yoshida
|Calvin Jung
|Ando
|Clyde Kusatsu
|Go
|Sab Shimono
|Toshio Yoshida
