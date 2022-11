Not Available

A 10-minute short headlining the dance music of Lawrence Welk and His Orchestra, with emphasis on the accordion and an electric organ. Featured singers are Lois Best and Parnell Grina, with the band providing the music on "Bubbles in the Wine,", Welk's theme song; "Ain't She Sweet," "Linda Lonesome," "I Go For That" and the finale, "When Paw was Courtin' Maw."