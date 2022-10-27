1936

The Charge of the Light Brigade

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 19th, 1936

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Major Vickers is an Officer in the 27th Lancers in India in 1856. Whilst the regiment is out on manoeuvres, the barracks are attacked by Surat Khan and his soldiers who massacre British women and children. This leaves an inextinguishable memory and Vickers promises to avenge the dead.

Cast

Olivia de HavillandElsa Campbell (as Olivia De Havilland)
Patric KnowlesCapt. Perry Vickers
Henry StephensonSir Charles Macefield
Nigel BruceSir Benjamin Warrenton
Donald CrispColonel Campbell
David NivenCapt. James Randall

