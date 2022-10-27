The Charge of the Light Brigade

Major Vickers is an Officer in the 27th Lancers in India in 1856. Whilst the regiment is out on manoeuvres, the barracks are attacked by Surat Khan and his soldiers who massacre British women and children. This leaves an inextinguishable memory and Vickers promises to avenge the dead.
|Olivia de Havilland
|Elsa Campbell (as Olivia De Havilland)
|Patric Knowles
|Capt. Perry Vickers
|Henry Stephenson
|Sir Charles Macefield
|Nigel Bruce
|Sir Benjamin Warrenton
|Donald Crisp
|Colonel Campbell
|David Niven
|Capt. James Randall
