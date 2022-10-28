Not Available

The Cheetah Girls

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Disney Channel

A four-member teen girl group named the Cheetah Girls go to a Manhattan High School for the Performing Arts and try to become the first freshmen to win the talent show in the school's history. During the talent show auditions, they meet a big-time producer named Jackal Johnson, who tries to make the group into superstars, but the girls run into many problems.

Cast

Raven-SymonéGalleria Garibaldi
Adrienne BailonChanel Simmons
Kiely WilliamsAqua Walker
Sabrina BryanDorinda Thomas
Lynn WhitfieldDorothea Garibaldi
Juan ChioranFrancobollo Garibaldi

