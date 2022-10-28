A four-member teen girl group named the Cheetah Girls go to a Manhattan High School for the Performing Arts and try to become the first freshmen to win the talent show in the school's history. During the talent show auditions, they meet a big-time producer named Jackal Johnson, who tries to make the group into superstars, but the girls run into many problems.
|Raven-Symoné
|Galleria Garibaldi
|Adrienne Bailon
|Chanel Simmons
|Kiely Williams
|Aqua Walker
|Sabrina Bryan
|Dorinda Thomas
|Lynn Whitfield
|Dorothea Garibaldi
|Juan Chioran
|Francobollo Garibaldi
