The Chef of South Polar

Nishimura has a passion for cooking, but never would he have imagined the task before him now: He is unexpectedly assigned to a south polar mission to serve as head chef at the Dome Fuji station. Leaving wife and daughter behind for a year, he and the other crew members experience one existential crisis after another in the icy cold. And then they run out of Ramen! Written by Nippon Connection
|Masato Sakai
|Jun Nishimura
|Katsuhisa Namase
|Kitaro
|Kengo Kora
|Kosuke Toyohara
|Naomi Nishida
