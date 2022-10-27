Not Available

The Chef of South Polar

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Asahi Shimbun

Nishimura has a passion for cooking, but never would he have imagined the task before him now: He is unexpectedly assigned to a south polar mission to serve as head chef at the Dome Fuji station. Leaving wife and daughter behind for a year, he and the other crew members experience one existential crisis after another in the icy cold. And then they run out of Ramen! Written by Nippon Connection

Cast

Masato SakaiJun Nishimura
Katsuhisa Namase
Kitaro
Kengo Kora
Kosuke Toyohara
Naomi Nishida

