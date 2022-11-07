Not Available

The Child and the Killer

    Joe Marsh (Robert Arden) is a U.S. Army captain who goes on the run in Britain after committing murder. He breaks into a family's home and forces 7-year-old Tommy Martin (Richard Williams) to guide his escape through the surrounding rural territory. A bond begins to form between the child and the desperate fugitive, but Marsh's criminal nature cannot help but show itself again before the chase comes to an end.

    Cast

    		Ryck RydonMather
    		Patricia DriscollPeggy
    		Robert ArdenJoe
    		Gordon SterneSergeant
    		John McLarenMajor Finch

