The China's Next Top Princess

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

In the ancient Chinese dynasties, there were thousands concubines but only one Princess in the palace. To be the only one, girls fought by all means. Two beauties, Mandy came from poor family and Pearl came from aristocracy. They became soul mates and swore they were friends forever and would help each other on the way to the Princess Selection. But they discovered that there was only one girl could be the Princess, and things became different.

Cast

Wai-Man MokRoyal doctor
Edwin SiuEmporer
Race WongPearl
Rosanne WongYuen-Yang
Renee Dai
Lee Kin-Yan

