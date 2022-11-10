The China Syndrome

While doing a series of reports on alternative energy sources, an opportunistic reporter Kimberly Wells witnesses an accident at a nuclear power plant. Wells is determined to publicise the incident but soon finds herself entangled in a sinister conspiracy to keep the full impact of the incident a secret.
|Jane Fonda
|Kimberly Wells
|Jack Lemmon
|Jack Godell
|Michael Douglas
|Richard Adams
|Scott Brady
|Herman De Young
|James Hampton
|Bill Gibson
|Peter Donat
|Don Jacovich
View Full Cast >
7 More Images