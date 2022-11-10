Not Available

The China Syndrome

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Columbia Pictures

While doing a series of reports on alternative energy sources, an opportunistic reporter Kimberly Wells witnesses an accident at a nuclear power plant. Wells is determined to publicise the incident but soon finds herself entangled in a sinister conspiracy to keep the full impact of the incident a secret.

Cast

Jane FondaKimberly Wells
Jack LemmonJack Godell
Michael DouglasRichard Adams
Scott BradyHerman De Young
James HamptonBill Gibson
Peter DonatDon Jacovich

Images

