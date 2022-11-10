The Chipmunk Adventure

Alvin has entered himself and Simon and Theodore in a hot-air balloon race around the world against the Chipettes to deliver diamonds for a group of diamond smugglers. The winners will collect a prize of $100,000. Kids and adults will enjoy this film made with musical numbers by the Chipmunks and the Chipettes.
|Ross Bagdasarian, Jr.
|David Seville/Alvin Seville/Simon Seville
|Janice Karman
|Theodore Seville / Brittany Miller / Jeanette Miller / Eleanor Miller
|Dody Goodman
|Miss Rebecca Miller
|Susan Tyrrell
|Claudia Furschtien
|Anthony De Longis
|Klaus Furschtien
|Frank Welker
|Sophie / Additional Voices
