The Chipmunk Adventure

Studio

Bagdasarian Productions

Alvin has entered himself and Simon and Theodore in a hot-air balloon race around the world against the Chipettes to deliver diamonds for a group of diamond smugglers. The winners will collect a prize of $100,000. Kids and adults will enjoy this film made with musical numbers by the Chipmunks and the Chipettes.

Cast

Ross Bagdasarian, Jr.David Seville/Alvin Seville/Simon Seville
Janice KarmanTheodore Seville / Brittany Miller / Jeanette Miller / Eleanor Miller
Dody GoodmanMiss Rebecca Miller
Susan TyrrellClaudia Furschtien
Anthony De LongisKlaus Furschtien
Frank WelkerSophie / Additional Voices

