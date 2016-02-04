2016

The Choice

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 4th, 2016

Studio

Lionsgate

The Choice tells the story of a long love affair that begins when Travis Parker and Gabby Holland first met as neighbors in a small coastal town and end up pursuing a relationship that neither could have foreseen. It spans a decade and traces the evolution of a love affair that is ultimately tested by life’s most defining events.

Cast

Benjamin WalkerTravis Parker
Teresa PalmerGabby Holland
Maggie GraceStephanie Parker
Alexandra DaddarioMonica
Tom WellingRyan McCarthy
Tom WilkinsonDr. Shep

View Full Cast >

Images