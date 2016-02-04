The Choice tells the story of a long love affair that begins when Travis Parker and Gabby Holland first met as neighbors in a small coastal town and end up pursuing a relationship that neither could have foreseen. It spans a decade and traces the evolution of a love affair that is ultimately tested by life’s most defining events.
|Benjamin Walker
|Travis Parker
|Teresa Palmer
|Gabby Holland
|Maggie Grace
|Stephanie Parker
|Alexandra Daddario
|Monica
|Tom Welling
|Ryan McCarthy
|Tom Wilkinson
|Dr. Shep
