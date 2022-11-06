Not Available

Shot over four years, THE CHOIR is the story of Jabulani Shabangu and a group of fellow inmates who are battling to survive in Leeukwop Prison -- South Africa's largest prison. Jabulani is rebellious and angry until he meets a wily old bank robber named Coleman, who recruits him for the prison choir. Jabulani rises in the ranks and leads the choir to victory at the National Prisoner Choir Competition. But there's more going on here than just a contest to see who sings best. The brotherhood of choristers, along with Coleman's fatherly wisdom transform Jabulani's life and give him the tools he needs to face his victims and to survive behind bars - as well as in the world outside when he is released