The Chronicles of Riddick

Five years after the events in sci-fi film Pitch Black, escaped convict Riddick finds himself caught in the middle of a galactic war waged by Lord Marshal, the leader of a sect called the Necromongers. Riddick is charged with stopping the Necromonger army, all while rescuing an old friend from a prison planet and evading capture by bounty hunters.
|Vin Diesel
|Riddick
|Thandie Newton
|Dame Vaako
|Karl Urban
|Vaako
|Colm Feore
|Lord Marshal
|Linus Roache
|Purifier
|Keith David
|Imam
