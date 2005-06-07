2005

The Chumscrubber

  • Comedy
  • Drama

June 7th, 2005

Lawrence Bender Productions

The Chumscrubber is a dark comedy about the lives of people who live in upper-class suburbia. It all begins when Dean Stiffle finds the body of his friend, Troy. He doesn't bother telling any of the adults because he knows they won't care. Everyone in town is too self consumed to worry about anything else than themselves. And everybody is on some form of drug just to get through their days.

Jamie BellDean
Camilla BelleCrystal
Justin ChatwinBilly
Glenn CloseCarrie Johnson
Kathi CopelandParent #1
Rory CulkinCharlie Stiffle

