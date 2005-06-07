The Chumscrubber is a dark comedy about the lives of people who live in upper-class suburbia. It all begins when Dean Stiffle finds the body of his friend, Troy. He doesn't bother telling any of the adults because he knows they won't care. Everyone in town is too self consumed to worry about anything else than themselves. And everybody is on some form of drug just to get through their days.
|Jamie Bell
|Dean
|Camilla Belle
|Crystal
|Justin Chatwin
|Billy
|Glenn Close
|Carrie Johnson
|Kathi Copeland
|Parent #1
|Rory Culkin
|Charlie Stiffle
