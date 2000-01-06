2000

The Cider House Rules

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 6th, 2000

Studio

Miramax

Homer is an orphan who was never adopted, becoming the favorite of orphanage director Dr. Larch. Dr. Larch imparts his full medical knowledge on Homer, who becomes a skilled, albeit unlicensed, physician. But Homer yearns for a self-chosen life outside the orphanage. What will Homer learn about life and love in the cider house? What of the destiny that Dr. Larch has planned for him?

Cast

Charlize TheronCandy Kendall
Delroy LindoArthur Rose
Paul RuddLt. Wally Worthington
Michael CaineDr. Wilbur Larch
Jane AlexanderNurse Edna
Kathy BakerNurse Angela

View Full Cast >

Images