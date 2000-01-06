The Cider House Rules

Homer is an orphan who was never adopted, becoming the favorite of orphanage director Dr. Larch. Dr. Larch imparts his full medical knowledge on Homer, who becomes a skilled, albeit unlicensed, physician. But Homer yearns for a self-chosen life outside the orphanage. What will Homer learn about life and love in the cider house? What of the destiny that Dr. Larch has planned for him?
|Charlize Theron
|Candy Kendall
|Delroy Lindo
|Arthur Rose
|Paul Rudd
|Lt. Wally Worthington
|Michael Caine
|Dr. Wilbur Larch
|Jane Alexander
|Nurse Edna
|Kathy Baker
|Nurse Angela
