Not Available

The Cisco Kid

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The Cisco Kid rides again! This time, he robs a bank to save pretty widow Sally Benton and her ranch. After developing a good relationship with Sally’s children, he risks life and limb in order to save her little one. Warner Baxter, Edmund Lowe, Conchita Montenegro and Nora Lane star in this western tale.

Cast

Warner BaxterThe Cisco Kid
Edmund LoweSergeant Mickey Dunn
Conchita MontenegroCarmencita
Nora LaneSally Benton
Ilya MalakeevSheriff Tex Ransom
Willard RobertsonEnos Hankins

Images