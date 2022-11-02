The Cisco Kid rides again! This time, he robs a bank to save pretty widow Sally Benton and her ranch. After developing a good relationship with Sally’s children, he risks life and limb in order to save her little one. Warner Baxter, Edmund Lowe, Conchita Montenegro and Nora Lane star in this western tale.
|Warner Baxter
|The Cisco Kid
|Edmund Lowe
|Sergeant Mickey Dunn
|Conchita Montenegro
|Carmencita
|Nora Lane
|Sally Benton
|Ilya Malakeev
|Sheriff Tex Ransom
|Willard Robertson
|Enos Hankins
