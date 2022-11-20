The City Limits on Vimeo

Not Available

As of today, it is estimated that there are more than 7 billion humans living on Earth. Humans have only been a glimpse in the Earth’s timeline, yet in the last 200 years the evolution of mankind has skyrocketed as well as the need for Earth’s resources. Skyscrapers are growing taller than the next, like huge trees battling for sunlight. At night, from a higher point of view, traffic evokes lava flowing down a volcano. Like a giant ant colony, humans have made this planet their own. But what about the Earth? Can we continue to take without consequences? The City Limits tries to show that even though humans are the dominant species on the planet, there is something bigger than us.