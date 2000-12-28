2000

The Claim

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Western

Release Date

December 28th, 2000

Studio

Revolution Films

A prospector sells his wife and daughter to another gold miner for the rights to a gold mine. Twenty years later, the prospector is a wealthy man who owns much of the old west town named Kingdom Come. But changes are brewing and his past is coming back to haunt him. A surveyor and his crew scouts the town as a location for a new railroad line and a young woman suddenly appears in the town and is evidently the man's daughter.

Cast

Milla JovovichLucia
Wes BentleyDonald Dalglish
Nastassja KinskiElena Burn
Sarah PolleyHope Burn
Shirley HendersonAnnie
Julian RichingsFrancis Bellanger

