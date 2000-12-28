A prospector sells his wife and daughter to another gold miner for the rights to a gold mine. Twenty years later, the prospector is a wealthy man who owns much of the old west town named Kingdom Come. But changes are brewing and his past is coming back to haunt him. A surveyor and his crew scouts the town as a location for a new railroad line and a young woman suddenly appears in the town and is evidently the man's daughter.
|Milla Jovovich
|Lucia
|Wes Bentley
|Donald Dalglish
|Nastassja Kinski
|Elena Burn
|Sarah Polley
|Hope Burn
|Shirley Henderson
|Annie
|Julian Richings
|Francis Bellanger
View Full Cast >