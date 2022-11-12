The Clash: Live in Paris 1980

Not Available

Australian DVD pressing of this live performance from the UK Punk Rockers, previously only released in Japan. This rare live footage was filmed in 1980 for the French TV program Chorus and captures the band at their peak, touring in support of their vinyl masterpiece London Calling. Contains 12 tracks including 'Train In Vain', 'I Fought The Law, 'Janie Jones', 'Tommy Gun' and 'London Calling'. 1. Jimmy Jazz 2. London Calling 3. Protex Blue 4. Train In Vain 5. Koka Kola 6. I Fought The Law 7. Wrong 'en Boyo 8. Stay Free 9. Janie Jones 10. Comprete Control 11. Garageland 12. Tommy Gun --Tracks