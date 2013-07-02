2013

The Cloth

  • Fantasy
  • Action
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 2nd, 2013

Studio

9/02 Entertainment

Action/horror story centered on a secret organization formed by the Catholic Church to counteract the rising number of cases of demonic possessions across the country. The story follows a young godless man who is being recruited into the cloth in order to prepare a new generation with the tools needed to stop the rise of the ultimate evil; Beelzebub.

Cast

Danny TrejoFather Connely
Eric RobertsFather Tollman
Rachele Brooke SmithJulia
Robert MianoLewis
Cameron WhiteHelix
Steven BrandFather Johnson

View Full Cast >

Images