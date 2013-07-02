Action/horror story centered on a secret organization formed by the Catholic Church to counteract the rising number of cases of demonic possessions across the country. The story follows a young godless man who is being recruited into the cloth in order to prepare a new generation with the tools needed to stop the rise of the ultimate evil; Beelzebub.
|Danny Trejo
|Father Connely
|Eric Roberts
|Father Tollman
|Rachele Brooke Smith
|Julia
|Robert Miano
|Lewis
|Cameron White
|Helix
|Steven Brand
|Father Johnson
