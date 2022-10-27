Not Available

The Clowns

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

RAI

Fellini exposes his great attraction for the clowns and the world of the circus first recalling a childhood experience when the circus arrives nearby his home. Then he joins his crew and travel from Italy to Paris chasing the last greatest European clowns still live in these countries. He also meets Anita Ekberg trying to buy a panther in a circus.

Cast

Anita EkbergHerself
Annie FratelliniHerself
Alvaro VitaliHimself
Pierre ÉtaixHimself
Geraldine ChaplinHerself
Images