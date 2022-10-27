Fellini exposes his great attraction for the clowns and the world of the circus first recalling a childhood experience when the circus arrives nearby his home. Then he joins his crew and travel from Italy to Paris chasing the last greatest European clowns still live in these countries. He also meets Anita Ekberg trying to buy a panther in a circus.
|Anita Ekberg
|Herself
|Annie Fratellini
|Herself
|Alvaro Vitali
|Himself
|Pierre Étaix
|Himself
|Geraldine Chaplin
|Herself
|Liana Orfei
