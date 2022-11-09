The College Orphan

Not Available

Angered by his son Jack's wild behavior, Mr. Bennett sends him to college on a limited allowance. Jack is engaged to Irma Brentwood, the daughter of his father's partner, however, Irma prefers upper classman Bruce Howard. At Jack's boardinghouse, Jack is kind to orphan Daisy Woods, the much-abused maid, who falls in love with him. After a football victory, Jack's fraternity goes to a burlesque theater, but finds that Howard's fraternity is already there. Following a rough house, Jack's fraternity kidnaps the showgirls for a party.