British conductor Simon Rattle leads the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra in an evening of works by 20th-century composers at the Cologne Philharmonic, celebrating the city's 2000 Music Triennale. Pieces include Olivier Messiaen's "Éclairs Sur l'Au-Dela," Hans Werner Henze's "A Tempest (Rounds for the Orchestra)," and Simon Holt's "Sunrise Yellow Noise," featuring Scottish soprano Lisa Milne.