2000

The Color of Love: Jacey's Story

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    March 18th, 2000

    Studio

    Not Available

    Set in a small town in the South, movie centers on Georgia Potter, an old-fashioned widow (Rowlands), whose life changes drastically when her estranged daughter and the son-in-law she never met die in a car crash. When she visits her granddaughter Jacey in the hospital, she’s shocked to discover that she’s half black, but conceals her misgivings and decides to raise her by herself.

    Cast

    		Louis Gossett, Jr.Lou Hastings
    		Penny FullerMadeleine Porter
    		Stella PartonEllen Fuller
    		Helen FloydBetty Watson
    		Michael BurgessDr. Rose
    		Penny Bae BridgesJacey Hastings

