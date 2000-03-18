The Color of Love: Jacey's Story

Set in a small town in the South, movie centers on Georgia Potter, an old-fashioned widow (Rowlands), whose life changes drastically when her estranged daughter and the son-in-law she never met die in a car crash. When she visits her granddaughter Jacey in the hospital, she’s shocked to discover that she’s half black, but conceals her misgivings and decides to raise her by herself.
|Louis Gossett, Jr.
|Lou Hastings
|Penny Fuller
|Madeleine Porter
|Stella Parton
|Ellen Fuller
|Helen Floyd
|Betty Watson
|Michael Burgess
|Dr. Rose
|Penny Bae Bridges
|Jacey Hastings
