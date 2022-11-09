1986

The Color of Money

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 6th, 1986

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

Former pool hustler "Fast Eddie" Felson decides he wants to return to the game by taking a pupil. He meets talented but green Vincent Lauria and proposes a partnership. As they tour pool halls, Eddie teaches Vincent the tricks of scamming, but he eventually grows frustrated with Vincent's showboat antics, leading to an argument and a falling-out. Eddie takes up playing again and soon crosses paths with Vincent as an opponent.

Cast

Tom CruiseVincent Lauria
Mary Elizabeth MastrantonioCarmen
Helen ShaverJanelle
John TurturroJulian
Bill CobbsOrvis
Robert AginsEarl at Chalkies

View Full Cast >

Images