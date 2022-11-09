The Color of Money

Former pool hustler "Fast Eddie" Felson decides he wants to return to the game by taking a pupil. He meets talented but green Vincent Lauria and proposes a partnership. As they tour pool halls, Eddie teaches Vincent the tricks of scamming, but he eventually grows frustrated with Vincent's showboat antics, leading to an argument and a falling-out. Eddie takes up playing again and soon crosses paths with Vincent as an opponent.
|Tom Cruise
|Vincent Lauria
|Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio
|Carmen
|Helen Shaver
|Janelle
|John Turturro
|Julian
|Bill Cobbs
|Orvis
|Robert Agins
|Earl at Chalkies
View Full Cast >