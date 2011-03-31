The Color Wheel

JR has broken up with her professor. She enlists her nervous and obnoxious younger brother Colin to take a short road trip in order to help move out her belongings. They bicker and fight, with one another and pretty much anybody they encounter, before being brought to a place of togetherness and understanding as a result of being pushed away by everybody in their lives except one another.
|Alex Ross Perry
|Colin
|Bob Byington
|Professor Neil Chadwick
|Kate Lyn Sheil
|Julia
|Anna Bak-Kvapil
|Kim Thompson
|Ry Russo-Young
|Zoe
|Craig Butta
|Norton the Bully
