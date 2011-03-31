2011

The Color Wheel

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 31st, 2011

Studio

Dorset Films

JR has broken up with her professor. She enlists her nervous and obnoxious younger brother Colin to take a short road trip in order to help move out her belongings. They bicker and fight, with one another and pretty much anybody they encounter, before being brought to a place of togetherness and understanding as a result of being pushed away by everybody in their lives except one another.

Cast

Alex Ross PerryColin
Bob ByingtonProfessor Neil Chadwick
Kate Lyn SheilJulia
Anna Bak-KvapilKim Thompson
Ry Russo-YoungZoe
Craig ButtaNorton the Bully

