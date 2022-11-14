The Colour Out of Space

A story of cosmic terror about The Gardners, a family who moves to a remote farmstead in rural New England to escape the hustle of the 21st century. They are busy adapting to their new life when a meteorite crashes into their front yard. The mysterious aerolite seems to melt into the earth, infecting both the land and the properties of space-time with a strange, otherworldly color. To their horror, the Gardner family discover that this alien force is gradually mutating every life form that it touches...including them.
|Nicolas Cage
|Nathan Gardner
|Joely Richardson
|Theresa Gardner
|Q'orianka Kilcher
|Mayor Tooma
|Tommy Chong
|Ezra
|Brendan Meyer
|Benny Gardner
|Madeleine Arthur
|Lavinia Gardner
