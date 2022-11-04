Not Available

The Comedians

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Although she is known as a patron of the arts, a graceful duchess nevertheless refuses her nephew to marry an enterprising actress in this German melodrama starring Kathe Dorsch and silent screen legend Henny Porten. When Philine (Hilde Krahl), the troupe's ingénue, is rejected as proper marital material by the Duchess of Weissenfels (Porten), Karoline Neuber (Dorsch) creates such a furor that she is banished from the country. A performance at the court at St. Petersburg also ends in disaster for the unhappy actress and abandoned by all, Karoline dies a suicide.

Cast

Käthe DorschCaroline Neuber
Hilde KrahlPhiline Schröder, ihre Schülerin
Richard HäusslerBaron Armin von Perckhammer, ihr Neffe
Erna SellmerAmme Armins

