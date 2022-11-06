Not Available

History of the Green Bay Packers explores the rich and mythical story of this proud franchise, from its founding days in the Green Bay Press-Gazette building, to its most recent NFL Championship amidst the glitz of New Orleans, to its becoming one of the most beloved sports teams of the new millennium. *The Ice Bowl is generally regarded as the most dramatic game in NFL history, and yet does not fully exist anywhere on network videotape. Utilizing its unique resources, NFL Films painstakingly reconstructed the game and all its subplots from whistle to gun. Thousands of feet of film were catalogued to piece together the game, much of it never broadcast previously. 2 Disc DVD set includes: The Complete History of the Green Bay Packers; The Ice Bowl; Special Features: Packers Follies; The Lambeau Leap; Packers Fans; Lambeau Field; Willie Wood; Super Bowl XXXI; Weather Theater; Willie Davis; Don Meredith.