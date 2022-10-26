1969

The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 30th, 1969

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

Some college students manage to persuade the town's big businessman, A. J. Arno, to donate a computer to their college. When the problem- student, Dexter Riley, tries to fix the computer, he gets an electric shock and his brain turns to a computer; now he remembers everything he reads. Unfortunately, he also remembers information which was in the computer's memory, like Arno's illegal businesses..

Cast

Kurt RussellDexter Riley
Cesar RomeroA.J. Arno
Joe FlynnDean Higgins
William SchallertProfessor Quigley
Alan HewittDean Collingsgood
Richard BakalyanChillie Walsh

