The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes

Some college students manage to persuade the town's big businessman, A. J. Arno, to donate a computer to their college. When the problem- student, Dexter Riley, tries to fix the computer, he gets an electric shock and his brain turns to a computer; now he remembers everything he reads. Unfortunately, he also remembers information which was in the computer's memory, like Arno's illegal businesses..
|Kurt Russell
|Dexter Riley
|Cesar Romero
|A.J. Arno
|Joe Flynn
|Dean Higgins
|William Schallert
|Professor Quigley
|Alan Hewitt
|Dean Collingsgood
|Richard Bakalyan
|Chillie Walsh
