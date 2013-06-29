2013

The Concubine

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 29th, 2013

Studio

Lotte Entertainment

Set during the early Joseon Dynasty, the film begins with the queen mother and former concubine (Park Ji-young) in a precarious position of having no blood ties to the childless king (Jung Chan). She schemes to replace him on the throne with his stepbrother and her submissive young son Seong-won (Kim Dong-wook). Indifferent to his mother’s plans, the timid prince falls in love at first sight with Hwa-yeon (Jo Yeo-jeong), an aristocrat’s daughter, who has already found love with Kwon-yoo (Kim Min-joon), a commoner. The king is eventually poisoned to death by the queen mother, who is desperate to be in power. Hwa-yeon is moved to a closely watched humble residence, with the queen mother planning to assassinate Hwa-yeon and her son to secure her position in the palace.

Cast

Kim Dong-wookGrand Prince Seong-Won
Kim Min-joonKwon-yoo / Choong-young
Park Ji-youngKing\'s mother
Jo Eun-JiGeum-ok
Ahn Suk-hwanHwayeon\'s father
Jo Yeo-jeongHwa-yeon

View Full Cast >

Images