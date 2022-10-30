Not Available

THE CONFABULATORS is a feature film about WALTER, a young man struggling to balance his relationship with his long-term girlfriend MARNY and his attempts to climb the corporate ladder at Cobb Inc. Walter's life takes an unexpected turn when his second cousin, TED, moves into his apartment. Soon, Ted starts showing up at Walter's office and infiltrating his social life. Meanwhile, Walter realizes there is more than meets the eye to Cobb Inc., and that it may be involved in a vast international conspiracy.